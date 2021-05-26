San Francisco: Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has started to roll out new insight data for Live videos and Reels on the platform. The new feature will allow creators to better understand their performances online. With the new insights data in place, users will be able to see how many plays, likes, comments, saves and shares their short-form Reel videos get and how many accounts they reach, Engadget reported. Facebook & Twitter Likely To Face a Ban in India if Failed To Comply With New Intermediary Guidelines: Report.

Instagram Insight Data for Live & Reels (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Live videos, the insights page will show the number of comments and shares they get, the number of accounts they reach and of their peak concurrent viewers.

Excited to introduce Insights for Reels, Live and Reach to help creators and businesses better understand how your content is doing ⭐️📊 pic.twitter.com/oTvUGYK0sy — Instagram (@instagram) May 24, 2021

In addition, Instagram has updated the Account Insights page, which is accessible via the pull-down menu on the upper-right corner, with more useful information, the report said.

Its Reach section now divides accounts interacting with a user's content into followers and non-followers. Further, it ranks content based on reach and account type interaction to give users an idea of what's most effective for their audiences. Instagram will start rolling out new preset time frame options in the Insights page over the coming months, as well, so users can filter data in ways other than seeing numbers for the last 7 or 30 days.

