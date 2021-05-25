Social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are likely to be banned in India if they do not comply with new intermediary guidelines. In February 2021, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) had provided a three-month time to the social media platforms to comply with the new IT rules and regulations. As per the new rules announced by MeitY, the social media platforms will have to elect compliance officers from India who will keep a check on the complaints, monitor content and remove it if objectionable. Such rules are not only applicable to social media channels but also on OTT platforms. Facebook Says 'Working to Implement Operational Processes and Improve Efficiencies' As India's New IT Rules Come Into Effect.

The deadline to accept the rules set by the government is today but neither Facebook and Twitter have complied with the new guidelines. Koo, the Indian alternative of Twitter is the only social platform that has complied with the new rules of the Indian government. As per a report, if social media companies fail to obey new rules, they will lose their status as intermediaries and criminal action could be taken against them.

A new report has revealed that as per new rules of the government, streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and others will also have to follow and appoint an officer based in India who will monitor the content, take care of the complaints and act on them in 15 days. The Indian government has been watching that the streaming platforms do not have a code of self-regulation and therefore, it demands the companies to appoint representatives to form a jury to regulate the content.

