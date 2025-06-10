Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, managed to rise above the USD 110,000 mark on Tuesday, June 10. Other popular altcoins, including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC), landed in the red across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 55 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. On June 9, the global crypto market cap stood at USD 3.29 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour loss of 0.08%. Bitcoin Price Today, June 9, 2025: BTC Price Shows Slightly Upward Trend, Now Trading at USD 106,112.15.

Bitcoin Price Today, June 10:

JUST IN: Bitcoin hits $110,000 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 9, 2025

