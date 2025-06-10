Actress Manushi Chhillar will be starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming action drama Maalik. Rajkummar and Tips Films took to Instagram, where they shared a poster featuring Manushi as a simpleton standing alongside the National Award-winning actor. Manushi is seen dressed in a soft pink traditional outfit smiling brightly at Rajkummar as the two are gazing into each other’s eyes. ‘Maalik’ Teaser: Rajkummar Rao Transforms Into Ruthless Gangster As He Enters the Dark World of Crime in a Never-Seen-Before Avatar (Watch Video)

Tips Films Shares a Poster of Film ‘Maalik’ – See Post

The caption read: “Jinke bina chalti nahi #Maalik ki dhadkan, unse hogi aaj mulaqaat #Naamumkin Song Out Today. #Maalik se milne ajana 11 July ko sirf cinema gharon mein!” The actioner, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on June 20, will now be released on July 11. In the film, which is currently in post-production, the actor will be seen playing a ruthless gangster. Directed by Pulkit, Maalik is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films. The film will be released in theatres on 11th July. The film was initially announced on Rajkummar Rao’s 40th birthday.

Manushi was last seen on screen in 2024 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles alongside Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Ronit Roy. In the film, two former soldiers race against time to save India from an imminent attack by a vengeful scientist. It was declared a box-office bomb. Rajkummar Rao's 'Maalik' Release Postponed

Watch the Teaser of ‘Maalik'

Rajkummar’s latest release is Bhool Chuk Maaf. The film, which is directed by Karan Sharma, also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Dhanashree Verma, Sanjay Mishra, and Raghubir Yadav. The film is about Ranjan, a starry-eyed romantic from Banaras who finally lands a government job and is ready to marry his childhood sweetheart, Titli. In all the rush towards his happily-ever-after, Ranjan forgets a sacred vow and fate refuses to let it slide.

