San Francisco, December 16: Apple has begun seeding the first beta versions of iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 to public beta testers ahead of their official release. Beta testers can access the beta by going to the Settings app, selecting the Software Update section, then "Beta Updates," and then selecting iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 Public Beta, reports MacRumors. Signing up on Apple's beta testing website is required.

iOS 17.3 includes Stolen Device Protection, an additional security feature that provides protection in the event of your iPhone being stolen and the thief gaining access to your passcode. When this is enabled, Face ID or Touch ID verification is required for reading iCloud Keychain passwords, turning off Lost Mode, wiping an iPhone's contents, using saved payment methods in Safari, and others, the report mentioned.

The update also includes collaborative Apple Music playlists, which allow Apple Music customers to create playlists with friends, relatives, and others who share their musical likes.

The update also includes collaborative Apple Music playlists, which allow Apple Music customers to create playlists with friends, relatives, and others who share their musical likes.

By tapping on the person-shaped icon and sharing the link, any playlist can be converted into a collaborative playlist, according to the report. Earlier this week, Apple rolled out iOS 17.2, and with that, it introduced a new option to record 'spatial video' on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max devices.

The company said spatial video is a groundbreaking new capability that helps users capture life’s precious moments and relive those memories on Apple Vision Pro. The new capability will be available early next year.

