New Delhi, July 29: Apple has released public beta access of iOS 26 for allowing iPhone users to try its upcoming update before its final release. The public beta version of iOS 26 is now live and can be installed by anyone who has joined Apple’s Beta Software Program. The early version will let iPhone users to explore new features. Although the official rollout will take a few more months, iOS 26 is now ready for public testing on supported iPhone models.

As per reports, iOS 26 public beta works with iPhone 11 and later models, including the second-generation iPhone SE and later models. Interested users can download and install the update on their iPhone devices by signing up for the Beta Software Program. As with any beta version, users should be aware that it may still contain bugs. Apple reportedly advises against installing beta software on primary devices, as it may have bugs or incomplete features. iPhone 17 Pro Spotted in Public Ahead of Launch in September 2025; Check Expected Design Change, Specifications, Features and Price.

iOS 26 Public Beta Features

As per reports, iOS 26 introduces the Liquid Glass interface, which becomes visible after the first reboot post-installation. App icons have been slightly redesigned to match this new look. The transparent design also extends to the Quick Settings panel and Notification Centre. Additionally, the Camera app reportedly features a simplified layout, with two modes, Photo and Video, through a bottom slider. As per reports, the Live Translation tool enables real-time voice translation during calls, along with on-screen transcription and an animated voice overlay. More languages may be added in future updates. Smartphone Launches in August 2025: From Google Pixel 10 Series to Vivo V60 and OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G, Check Expected Specifications and Launch Timeline of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

iPhones Eligible for iOS 26 Public Beta Update

The iOS 26 public beta is available for a wide range of iPhone users. Compatible models reportedly include the iPhone SE (2nd generation or later), iPhone 11 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models, as well as the latest iPhone 16 series, including iPhone 16e. To try the iOS 26 public beta version, users need to sign in at "beta.apple.com", and enable beta updates in settings, and install it from the Software Update section.

