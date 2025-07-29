Cupertino, July 29: Apple's iPhone 17 Pro smartphone has been spotted in Public ahead of its official launch in September 2025. The iPhone 17 Pro from the iPhone 17 series is one of the highly anticipated smartphones that will launch alongside iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17. Amid the reports of these Apple smartphones launching this year,

Ahead of the iPhone 17 lineup launch this year, several new details have been leaked online, hinting at the design and features. An X user posted online, leaking the public images of the iPhone 17 Pro model. It showed two people, one male with a cap and glasses holding the upcoming Apple smartphone. This photo was retweeted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who said, "Wow. This looks legit." Vivo T4R 5G Price Range, Specifications and Features; Here’s Everything To Expect From Upcoming Vivo Smartphone on July 31, 2025.

I just spotted a test development iPhone in the wild 🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/iS3PtKWqxJ — Fox Pupy 🦊🧡 (@Skyfops) July 28, 2025

The person holding the claimed iPhone 17 Pro showed that the smartphone didn't have the design that was rumoured for so long. The rectangular-camera bump on the rear was not present at all. The photo showed the same design as the iPhone 16 Pro models with the square camera bump. The person was seen holding two Apple devices. The alleged iPhone 17 Pro white variant was seen with the triangular camera placement with LED flash, like the iPhone 16 Pro. However, the black variant had the LED flash on the far left side.

If the design were accurate, there would be major changes in the iPhone 17 Air only, while other models would get the same design as the previous ones. Last year, some users were unhappy with Apple as it kept the same design as previous series, including the iPhone 15 Pro,, which went back to the iPhone 11 Pro. iQOO Z10R 5G Sale Starts in India on July 29, 2025; Check Price, Features, Specifications of New iQOO Smartphone Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC.

iPhone 17 Pro Price, Specifications and Features

Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 17 Pro smartphone with 6.3-inch ProMotion display with 120Hz refresh rate and have 3,600mAh equivalent battery. The device is expected to have a 48MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 48MP telephoto camera, likely offering up to 8x optical zoom. The iPhone 17 Pro might get a 24MP front-facing camera. It may come with A19 Pro chipset. The iPhone 17 Pro price could start at INR 1,39,990. Other reports said it could be INR 1,34,999

