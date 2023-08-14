Mumbai, August 14: iPhones create a buzz like no other, and iPhone 15 is no exception. Apple fans are looking for iPhone 15 details, and this is what we have for you today. In this post, we’ll be covering details of when the device will release. Among other questions, we would also be talking about what features is the iPhone 15 expected to come with and how many variants will be there.

Earlier, it was speculated that iPhone 15 would release on September 12 or 13. However, most indications point to September 12 being the release date of iPhone 15. Apple won’t release iPhone 15 alone. It will launch with its elder siblings, iPhone 15+, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, on September 12 or 13. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unfolds Next Era of Multi-Tasking, Gaming; Check Price, Specifications, and Other Features.

iPhone 15 - Variants and Price

The phone will likely have 6 GB of RAM. For storage options, it would likely be among 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB. Likely always, it most probably won’t feature an SD card slot. As for colour, the options would probably be Midnight, Starlight, Green, Light Yellow, Pink, and Red. Rs 82,990 will likely be the price of the iPhone 15. ‘Zuck Is a Chicken’: Elon Musk Replies to Meta Chief’s ‘Time To Move On’ Remarks Amid Cage Fight.

iPhone 15 - Leaked Features

It is expected to feature a primary 48 MP rear camera, which is an upgrade over iPhone 14’s primary 12 MP rear camera. Apart from a 48 MP main primary camera, it is also likely to have a 12 MP ultrawide camera.

In 2023, Apple is expected to make a significant change to its iPhone series, which fans have wanted for a long time. The company is likely to use a USB-C port, instead of a lightning port which they have been using in every iPhone since iPhone 5 in 2012.

The iPhone 15 is likely to come with a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz. While some rumours suggest that Apple might use Qualcomm chipsets, all indications point to the company using its own A16 Bionic chip. Battery capacity would likely to be 3877 mAh.

