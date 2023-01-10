New Delhi, January 10 : Tech giant Apple has been busy working on its iconic iPhone’s next iteration. Soon after the market launch of the latest generation iPhone 14 lineup, the rumour mills have been churning about the next-gen iPhone 15 lineup.

The upcoming Apple iPhone 15 has been making headlines for quite some time now, as numerous speculations have been doing the rounds in the web world. Now, as per the latest reports, Apple is actually working pretty hard to launch the new iPhone 15. Read on to find details. Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 12 Series 5G Smartphones in India; Check Details Here.

Apple iPhone 15 - Production Details :

According to the latest reports, the upcoming new iPhone 15 has already entered early “machine trial production” with the company’s chief assembler Foxconn.

Reports also say that Foxconn has got Apple’s instructions to start “new machine trial production” for iPhone 15 and also to work on the new product introduction (NPI) for the same. This process essentially offers the specific design and production needs of the device for the company.

This development is very significant and after this the mass production of a device starts. However, this process takes time and the new upcoming iPhone 15 is not expected to hit the production line in several months. Samsung To Launch Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G Smartphones in India in January; Check Price and Other Features.

Nevertheless, going by the production process of the previous iterations of the iPhone, the iPhone 15 seems to be developed on an expedited timeline. Even so, it might take time for the iPhone 15 to actually hit the market, as it has a tad different manufacturing process and will be produced in China and India this time.

Apple iPhone 15 series is likely to comprise four devices, namely - iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Ultra. The iPhone 15 Ultra model is supposedly the replacement of the Pro Max variant and the new top-of-the-line model. The Apple iPhone 15 Ultra is speculated to boast of a titanium built, a solid-state haptic volume button replacing physical buttons, USB-C port and a 48-MP primary camera.

