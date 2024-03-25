Mumbai, March 25: iPhone 16 is set to launch in 2024, but ahead of the launch, rumours and leaks have informed us about the new details of the upcoming Apple smartphone. The iPhone 16 series is expected to launch globally with a bigger battery, screen, and AI features. Apple CEO Tim Cook also confirmed the launch of its Apple Vision Pro in China. Amid these ongoing developments, a report said that the iPhone 16 Pro will be launched with a new A18 Pro chipset that will offer powerful AI performance devices.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple would introduce an A18 Pro chip in its upcoming iPhone 16 Pro to offer an on-device AI experience. The report said that a new analyst, Jeff Pu, at Haitong International Tech Research, informed that Apple might be ramping up A18 Pro chip production earlier than expected. iPhone 17 Update: Apple iPhone 16 Successor Will Likely Feature Anti-Reflective and Scratch-Resistant Display, Says Report.

iPhone 16 Pro To Feature Apple A18 Pro Chip For AI-Features:

The report said that the iPhone 16 Pro will be launched with an improved chip focusing on on-device artificial intelligence. It is said to pack more transistors and specialised components. It also mentioned that with an increased die size, more risk could be associated with defects and flaws in the design. It would further impact the Apple iPhone regarding heat dissipation and energy efficiency.

As per the report, Apple will have to strike a balance to manage these issues and ramp up its A18 Pro chip production later in 2024. Cloud-based AI is different than the on-device AI. On cloud-based artificial intelligence, the users can send their tasks for processing. Cloud-based AI can handle tasks from various locations and process them centrally. X Update: X’s Video App To Allow Users Sort Videos by People They Follow; Check More Features.

On-device artificial intelligence, as mentioned by the report, is different as it is processed directly on the device, known as Edge AI or AI on the edge. The report mentioned that Apple was also reported to be planning A18 chips focusing on artificial intelligence. It mentioned that the A18 could significantly increase the number of built-in AI computing cores. According to previous reports, Apple could introduce its iPhone 17 with anti-reflective and scratch-resistant display.

