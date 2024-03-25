This week, X announced that a Smart TV app will allow people to access its content through television. Elon Musk's X said that the users would be required to follow instructions and enter a code that appears on the SmartTV. The platform now shares a sneak peek at its 'X Video App' that will focus on - For You, Shorts, Trending, and Bookmarks sections. The videos posted on the platform would borrow titles from tweets posted initially and feature the view/date they were posted. It will allow users to change the thumbnail or titles for their videos by going to the studio.twitter.com link. The platform announced that the X platform would also allow users to sort videos by the people they follow. X App on SmartTV: Elon Musk-Owned Microblogging and Social Media App To Be Live on Smart Televisions Soon; Watch Video on How To Login.

X Video App New Feature To Sort Videos:

BONUS: X will let you sort your videos by people you follow. pic.twitter.com/QdieTZgdCk — x Daily News (@xDaily) March 25, 2024

X Video App UI Features:

SNEAK PEAK: X's Video app UI will focus on - For You - Shorts - Trending - Bookmarks pic.twitter.com/ePGhhuIke9 — x Daily News (@xDaily) March 25, 2024

