Cupertino, July 22: iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch in September 2025 with other iPhone 17 series smartphones, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple may introduce a fifth device, the iPhone 17e, likely in the Q1 of 2025. However, the major hype is around the iPhone 17 Air as it will be a new model launched by Apple as a replacement for the iPhone 17 Plus. Although it has not been confirmed yet, rumours say the Plus is being discontinued.

Apple has already launched its iPhone 16e with a single camera design, and the same is expected in the upcoming iPhone 17 Air. The tech giant is expected to add a smaller battery in the Air variant compared to the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup but offer optimised performance to users. After the launch of the iPhone 16 series, rumours about the Air model became widespread. Vivo X200 FE Sale Begins in India on July 23, 2025, Smartphone Offers 6.31-inch AMOLED Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate; Check Prices of Each Variant, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Air Price, Specifications and Features

The iPhone 17 Air variant will be launched in the second week of September, as per the reports. It will likely have a 5mm to 6.25mm slim design and a smaller 2,800mAh equivalent battery. The display on the iPhone 17 Air could be a 6.7-inch 120Hz ProMotion, and just like the iPhone 16e, it will have a single camera, said the reports. It is rumoured that the device could launch with a 48MP single rear and a 24MP selfie camera. iPhone 17 Air price in India is expected to start at INR 99,900; however, some mention it could start at INR 1,20,000. It may feature an A19 chip.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features

Apple’s second-most-awaited smartphone is the iPhone 17 Pro Max. It is expected to feature a 5,000mAh equivalent-sized battery and get an A19 Pro chip. The Pro Max variant is expected to have 48MP primary, 48MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto and a 24MP selfie camera. It will be a unique smartphone based on the leaked renders. It may have a squircle-shaped camera bump on the rear. The iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India is expected to start from INR 1,64,990 and may have a 6.9-inch 120Hz ProMotion display.

iPhone 17 Pro Price, Specifications and Features

When it comes to iPhone 17 Pro variant, the design does not change from iPhone 17 Pro Max. It will have same design and same A19 Pro chipset. However, ProMotion 120Hz display will be of 6.3-inch size. It is expected to get a 48MP+12MP+48MP rear camera setup and a 24MP front-facing camera. It may have a 3,600mAh equivalent battery. The iPhone 17 Pro price may start at INR 1,39,990. Ai+ Pulse Sale Goes Live in India, Available on Flipkart; Check Price and Specifications.

iPhone 17 Price, Specifications and Features

The standard iPhone 17 model will have a similar 6.3-inch ProMotion 120Hz display size to the iPhone 17 Pro, according to reports. However, it may not get the A19 chipset. It may come with the same A18 chip featured in the iPhone 16 variant. In terms of photography, it will offer a 48MP primary, 12MP ultrawide and 12MP front-facing shooter. It may get the same 3,600mAh equivalent battery as the iPhone 17 Pro model. The iPhone 17 price is rumoured to start at INR 89,990.

