Vivo X200 FE will go on sale on July 23, 2024 (tomorrow). The smartphone was launched on July 14 with a compact design, a 6.31-inch AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone included three cameras on the rear: a 50MP ZEISS as primary lens, a 50MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultrawide lens. Vivo X200 FE comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, capable of achieving nearly 2.6 to 2.8 million on AnTuTu benchmarks. It has a large 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast-charging capability. Vivo X200 FE is offered in three colours - Frost Blue, Luxe Grey and Amber Yellow. Vivo X200 FE price in India for the 12GB+256GB variant is INR 54,999, and for the 16GB+512GB variant, it is priced at INR 59,999. Samsung Display’s New Foldable OLED Panel, Featured in Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Passes 5,00,000 Folds in Durability Test.

Vivo X200 FE Going on Sale Tomorrow

Built on carbon and born to move - With the carbon fiber hinge, the #vivoXFold5 is light in feel and heavy on engineering. Pre-book now. https://t.co/K4iUxQmufp#SoLightSoStrong pic.twitter.com/hQVEaJcBXX — vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 21, 2025

