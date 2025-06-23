Soma Pradosha Vrat 2025 Wishes: Send WhatsApp Messages, GIF Images of Lord Shiva, Quotes, Greetings and HD Wallpapers on the Sacred Fasting Day Soma Pradosha Vrat 2025 Wishes: Send WhatsApp Messages, GIF Images of Lord Shiva, Quotes, Greetings and HD Wallpapers on the Sacred Fasting Day
    Technology Team Latestly| Jun 23, 2025 11:44 AM IST
    iPhone 17 Series Launch in September 2025: Apple May Remove Dynamic Island, Introduce All-Screen Design and120Hz Displays Across iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17
    Apple iPhone 17 Series Representational Image (Photo Credits: X/@theapplehub)

    Cupertino, June 23: Apple is reportedly working on several new upgrades for its upcoming iPhone 17 series. The major ones are the redesigned look and upgrades in its software. However, reports have said that the tech giant will remove the Dynamic Island from the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max this year. Dynamic Island has been helpful in getting useful notifications on iPhones; however, now, the company may show an all-screen design.

    Apple is also working on offering higher refresh rate displays to users, leaving the previous 60Hz displays available in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. All  smartphones, starting from the base variant to the Pro Max, will reportedly come with a ProMotion display supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. This is a big change when it comes to upgrading the display. Besides, the iPhone 16 standard variant and all the other models will get new designs. Nothing Phone 3 Launch in India on July 1, Will Feature Glyph Matrix Design; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Other Details.

    iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Specifications, Features and Price 

    Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max may feature triple 48MP rear cameras, including main, ultrawide and telephoto. It will have a 24MP front-facing camera and a new squircle-shaped rear bump. iPhone 16 Pro Max price could start at INR 1,64,990 , and the company may offer a 6.9-inch 120Hz ProMotion display, A19 Pro chip, and likely a 5,000mAh equivalent battery. The iPhone 17 Pro may share the same design and A19 Pro chip as the Pro Max but with a smaller 6.3-inch 120Hz ProMotion display. It could feature 48MP+12MP+48MP rear cameras and a 24MP selfie shooter. Reports said that it may have a 3,600mAh equivalent battery. iPhone 16 Pro Max price may start at INR 1,39,990. Infinix Note 50s 5G Plus Launch, Sale Today in India, New Variant To Offer 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

    iPhone 16 and iPhone Air Specifications, Features and Price 

    The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be just 5.5mm thick, making it Apple’s slimmest phone yet. It will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz ProMotion display, A19 chip, 48MP rear camera, 24MP selfie camera, 2,800mAh battery, and could launch at a starting price of INR 99,990. The iPhone 17 base model may feature a 48MP main and 12MP ultrawide (dual-camera setup) and 12MP selfie cameras. It’s expected to launch with a 6.3-inch 120Hz ProMotion display, a 3,600mAh equivalent battery, and either an A19 or A18 chip. iPhone 17 price could start around INR 89,990.

    Latestly whatsapp channel