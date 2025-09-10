Cupertino, September 10: The iPhone 17 series was launched in India on September 9, 2025, with several new upgrades, performance enhancement, camera improvement and a fresh design. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 models were launched in India alongside Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3 and SE 3 smartwatches and Apple AirPods 3 Pro. Now, the remaining model, the iPhone 17e, will launch next year alongside the iPhone 18 series.

The upcoming iPhone 18 series will likely include four models, the same as this year. Apple may launch iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 (or other name) along with iPhone 18 Fold or iPhone Fold. All of these models will likely feature the A20 chipset. iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Apple iPhone 17 Series Smartphone Launched in India With A19 Pro Processor.

iPhone 18 Series: What to Expect in 2026?

As per reports, the iPhone 18 series will be the biggest launch by Apple. Not only are these models expected to have significant improvement in camera and design, but the next level performance will be offered by A20 Pro chips in iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone Air 2 and A20 chip in iPhone 18e and iPhone 18. However, some reports indicated that the iPhone 18 would not arrive in 2026 but would be postponed to 2027.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max, 18 Pro, and Fold are expected to be launched in Fall 2026 and in Spring 2027, iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e may be launched. Two things may go under-display camera and Dynamic Island from the iPhone 18 lineup. Based on the iPhone Air name, it can be assumed that Apple would likely name its first foldable 'iPhone Fold' or 'iPhone Foldable'. The C2 modem, under display Face ID for Pro models and variable aperture lens are expected to be a part of the series. iPhone 17 Pro Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Apple iPhone 17 Series Smartphone Launched in India With 6.3-Inch Display.

iPhone Fold may come with a 7.8-inch inner display, a 5.5-inch outer display and may have a durable design. The iPhone Air 2 may be introduced with the same 5.6mm thickness or a slightly thinner design. iPhone 18 Pro models would likely continue the same design as the iPhone 17 Pro models. More details will be leaked soon ahead of the iPhone 18 series launch in 2026 and early 2027.

