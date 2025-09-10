Cupertino, September 9: Apple's latest smartphone, iPhone 17 Pro, has been launched in India with a fresh design. Apple's iPhone 17 Pro brings various new things to the table, such as an upgraded camera system, higher performance due to the A19 chip and several other notable changes that make it a better version than the iPhone 16 Pro. It is compact in size; however, it has an efficient battery that allows up to 39 hours of video playback, according to Apple.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro series smartphones, including iPhone 17 Pro Max, have been launched with a new design. Both have a rectangular-shaped camera bump on the rear. It makes the Pro models appear different compared to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Apple iPhone 17 Series Smartphone Launched in India With A19 Pro Processor.

iPhone 17 Pro Price in India, Sale Date

Apple iPhone 17 Pro price in India starts at INR 1,34,900 for the 256GB variant. The smartphone has three more variants, each priced higher. iPhone 17 Pro with 512GB is available at INR 1,54,900, and the top variant with 1TB storage is INR 1,74,900. Apple will make these models available in India. On September 19, 2025. The smartphone is available in Silver, Deep Blue and Cosmic Orange shades.

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications and Features

iPhone 17 Pro comes with a compact design, having a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, along with Dynamic Island and Always-On Display features. It is powered by the latest A19 Pro chip, having a six-core GPU with Neural Accelerator. It has hardware-accelerated ray tracing and offers long hours of battery usage. iPhone Air Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know All About Slimmest Model From Apple iPhone 17 Series Launched in India.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro has a 48MP Fusion Main camera, a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide Camera and a 48MP Fusion Telephoto Camera. It has an 18MP front-facing camera. The setup allows the users to record 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps. It also has optical zoom options up to 8x. Additionally, the device has Apple Intelligence support.

