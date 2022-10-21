BBK Group-owned iQOO has officially launched the Neo 7 smartphone in the country. The handset is available for pre-order in China and will be offered in geometric black, impression blue and pop orange colour options. The company is yet to announce the launch date of the iQOO Neo 7 device in the global market, including India. iQOO Neo 7 5G Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Its Launch.

iQOO Neo 7 is priced at CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs 30,800) for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs 32,000). The 12GB + 256GB model retails at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 34,000) and the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 37,700).

iQOO Noe 7 features a 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie camera. iQoo Neo 7 Launch Set for October 20, 2022; Expected Features & Specifications.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, OTG, NFC, GPS and USB Type-C port. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W flash charging support. iQOO Neo 7 also comes with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, infrared remote control and pressure sensor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2022 11:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).