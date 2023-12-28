New Delhi, December 28: iQOO has made its spot in the Chinese smartphone market with the launch of two new models, the iQOO Neo9 and the iQOO Neo9 Pro. These smartphones are designed to cater to tech-savvy users looking for high-performance smartphones. The iQOO Neo9 and iQOO Neo9 Pro come packed with impressive features and specifications that might appeal to a wide range of consumers.

The iQOO Neo9 and iQOO Neo9 Pro boast advanced hardware and sleek designs. With their official release in China, potential buyers are eager to get their hands on these devices to experience the advanced capabilities firsthand. Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro Likely To Be Launched During MWC 2024: From Specifications to Features and Expected Price, Know Everything About Xiaomi’s Flagship Smartphones.

iQOO Neo9 Features and Specifications:

As per the information available at Vivo, the iQOO Neo9 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by the second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform with an octa-core processor. The smartphone comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and offers storage options of up to 1TB with UFS4.0 technology.

The iQOO Neo9 sports a dual-camera setup with a custom 50MP Sony VCS IMX920 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The front-facing camera boasts a 16MP sensor for selfies. The battery comes with a 5160mAh capacity and 120W ultra-fast charging support.

iQOO Neo9 Pro Features and Specifications:

As per the information available at Vivo, the iQOO Neo9 Pro steps it up with its MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset and Immortalis-G720 GPU. Like its sibling, it also features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Pro variant offers up to 16GB of RAM and the same generous storage options, catering to the needs of heavy users.

Camera-wise, the iQOO Neo9 Pro includes a dual-camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX920 main sensor paired with another 50MP ultra-wide lens. The smartphone supports 8K video recording and comes equipped with OIS for stable shots. The battery specs mirror the standard iQOO Neo9, with a 5160mAh capacity and the same ultra-fast 120W charging capability.

iQOO Neo9 and iQOO Neo9 Pro Price:

The iQOO Neo9 starts at 2299.00 Yuan (roughly Rs 27,000) for the 12GB+256GB variant, 16GB+256GB at 2499.00 Yuan (roughly Rs 30,000), 16GB+512GB at 2799.00 Yuan (roughly Rs 33,000), and goes up to 3199.00 Yuan (roughly Rs 38,000) for the 16GB+1TB version. OnePlus Buds 3 Launch on January 4 in China: Check Expected Specifications and Design.

The iQOO Neo9 Pro is priced slightly higher, beginning at 2999.00 Yuan (roughly Rs 36,000) for the 12GB+256GB model, 12GB+512GB at 3299.00 Yuan (roughly Rs 39,000), 16GB+512GB at 3599.00 Yuan (roughly Rs 43,000) and reaching 3999.00 (roughly Rs 48,000) Yuan for the top-tier 16GB+1TB option.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2023 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).