Chennai: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully tested a hybrid motor that would power its future rockets. The test was done at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) at Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu supported by Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) on Tuesday. ISRO Working on Futuristic Technologies, Intelligent Satellites, Says Chairman K Sivan.

The motor used Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) as fuel and liquid oxygen (LOX) as the oxidiser. Unlike solid-solid or liquid-liquid combinations, a hybrid motor uses solid fuel and liquid oxidiser.

Today, VSSC/ISRO successfully tested a hybrid motor at ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri. A 30 kN hybrid motor with HTPB fuel & liquid oxygen oxidizer demonstrated ignition & sustained combustion for the intended 15 s https://t.co/2SwIXQrwRT (1/2) pic.twitter.com/9MaqqN1lRv — ISRO (@isro) September 20, 2022

According to ISRO, the test of a flight equivalent 30 kN hybrid motor demonstrated ignition and sustained combustion for the intended duration of 15 seconds. The motor performance was satisfactory.

The use of liquids facilitates throttling and the control over the flow rate of LOX enables the re-start capability. While both HTPB and LOX are green, LOX is safer to handle. The hybrid motor is scalable and stackable, potentially paving the way for a new propulsion system for the forthcoming launch vehicles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2022 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).