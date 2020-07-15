Mumbai, July 15: Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday made a big announcement related to 5G in India during the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) AGM on Wednesday. Ambani said that Jio has developed fully India-developed 5G solutions that are fully world class in nature. During his address at the RIL AGM 2020 today, Ambani announced that Jio is developing a complete 5G solution from scratch, adding that the trials to be launched as soon as 5G spectrum is available in India. At the virtual AGM today, Ambani said that Jio 5G will set precedent for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, as all of its services are entirely made in India. "The time has come for services made in India to fully go global," Ambani said.

The Reliance Industries Chairman further added saying that Jio Platforms will use its strategic partnership to work on cutting edge technologies, underlined by the precedent-setting Jio 5G. Ambani said that Jio 5G is ready to be rolled out in India next year and it will also be sourced to other nations. Akash Ambani said he is proud to share that the entire 5G stack has been made by Jio employees and is ready for deployment once the spectrum is allocated. Mukesh Ambani Makes Big Announcement at RIL AGM 2020; Google to Invest Rs 33,737 Crore in Reliance Jio For 7.7% Stake.

Jio's mobile broadband has already provided over 500 crore GB of data to all Indians. He said the target of capital raise for Jio Platforms is complete with onboarding of Google. Jio also launched JioGlass which offers best in class, immersive mixed reality services. JioGlass is connected by a single cable, and already has 25 apps to allow augmented reality video meetings apart from other services.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).