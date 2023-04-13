Mumbai, April 13: It seems like work from home (WFH) has neared its end as work from office (WFO) is beginning to return at JPMorgan Chase & Co. The company recently asked its top executives including managing directors to be in the office on weekdays. Reportedly, JPMorgan Chase & Co has directed the company's managing directors to be present in the office every weekday, thus ending the hybrid-work practice which arose in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report in NDTV, the bank's operating committee in a memo issued to staff said that the "leaders play a critical role in reinforcing our culture and running our businesses". The memo also said that the leaders have to be present on the floor and meet the clients. "They need to teach and advise, and they should always be accessible for immediate feedback and impromptu meetings," the memo read. Donald Trump Lauds JPMorgan Chase for Resuming Work From Office From Sept 21, Says 'Always Better Than Work From Home'.

The memo also stated that the company needs to lead by example and as such, all the managing directors are asked to be present in the office five days a week. The change of WFH to WFO comes at a time when the COVID-19 cases in the United States are on the decline and various Wall Street firms are rethinking their hybrid-work practice policy.

Amid all of this, employees working in the retail bank branches and in the check processing at JPMorgan's New York office have been asked to report to work daily. On the other hand, others have been allowed to take advantage of a hybrid work model. Some workers are asked to come to the office at least three days a week unless they have approval from the senior management.

"Most of you are following your hybrid models, but there are a number of employees who aren't meeting their in-office attendance expectations, and that must change," the operating committee said in the memo to its staff. Interestingly, the memo also said that employees are responsible for meeting their hybrid model requirements while stating that it is the manager's responsibility to ensure that attendance requirements are met. TCS Hiring: Amid Tech Layoffs, Tata Consultancy Services Plans to Recruit 40,000 Freshers Via Campus Placement Drive in Financial Year 2023-24.

The operating committee also said that corrective action will be taken against employees who are not able to meet the in-office attendance requirement.

