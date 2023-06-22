San Francisco, June 22: Meta has announced that it is rolling out the v55 update on Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets, which includes multi-touch support for the browser, higher central processing unit (CPU) and graphics processing unit (GPU) clock speeds, and more.

"Both headsets should see an up-to 26 per cent CPU performance increase, while you can expect an up-to 19 per cent GPU speed increase for Quest 2 and 11 per cent GPU speed increase for Quest Pro."

The company is also enabling Dynamic Resolution Scaling for both Quest 2 and Pro so that games and applications can take advantage of increased pixel density without dropping frames.

Meta is also adding a standalone virtual reality (VR) Messenger application.

Messenger allows users to select from a variety of different avatars, which they can customise with different clothing, accessories, and hairstyles to better represent themselves. Also, Explore is now a one-stop shop for entertainment and connection in VR.

The new Explore brings together short-form videos, media content and more, all in one convenient place.

"And if you've connected your Facebook or Instagram account to the same Accounts Center as your Meta account, you can watch Instagram and Facebook Reels to keep VR fresh with content relevant to your passions and interests," the company said.

The Meta Quest Browser now has multi-touch gesture support. This multi-touch support allows users to use either their Touch controllers or their hands to zoom in, zoom out and interact with other web elements.

The company first announced the new software update for Quest 2 and Quest Pro earlier this month, when it unveiled its new Quest 3 headset.

