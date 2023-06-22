A new report by The Verge claims that Mark Zuckerberg is willing to fight Elon Musk in a cage match. The Facebook founder has responded to Elon Musk's tweet that said, "I’m up for a cage match if he is lol." The Tesla CEO was responding to a tweet about Meta launching a Twitter alternative called 'Threads'. Mark Zuckerberg quickly responded via his Instagram account. He posted a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with the caption “Send me location." Now, the latest reports claim that the Meta CEO was joking. He is willing to take on Elon Musk in a cage fight. The Twitter owner has even suggested a location and shared his "winning" move. "Vegas Octagon," Elon Musk tweeted. "I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing," he added. It is to be noted that Elon Musk has been taunting Zuckerberg for a while now. Elon Musk Backs Joe Rogan’s $100K Debate Challenge to Vaccine Scientist After Robert F Kennedy Jr Podcast.

Elon Musk Challenges Mark Zuckerberg To A Fight

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

Mark Zuckerberg responds to Elon Musk saying he's down for a cage fight 🥊 "Send me location" pic.twitter.com/NE4mL8l4po — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 21, 2023

Vegas Octagon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

