San Francisco: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the company is beginning the international expansion of non-fungible tokens (NFT) support on its photo and video-sharing platform Instagram. The expansion follows the social network's initial NFT test launch in May. With this expansion, users and businesses in more than 100 countries in Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and the Americas will now be able to share their NFTs on Instagram. Facebook Starts Testing NFTs With Select Creators in the US.

Prior to the expansion, the support was only available to select creators in the US, reports TechCrunch. The company also announced that Coinbase Wallet and Dapper Wallet are now accepted as third-party wallet compatible for use.

NFTs on Instagram 💫 We’re testing ways for creators and collectors to share NFTs they’ve created or own on Instagram with a shimmer effect. pic.twitter.com/tXGoH1Z6Gf — Instagram (@instagram) May 10, 2022

Instagram is also expanding its supported blockchains to include Flow. Instagram's NFT functionality allows users to connect a digital wallet, share NFTs and automatically tag a creator and collector for attribution.

Users can share NFTs in their main Instagram Feed, Stories or messages. Once they post a digital collectible, it will have a shimmer effect and can display public information, such as a description of the NFT. In order to post a digital collectible on Instagram, users need to connect their digital wallet to Instagram.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2022 09:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).