Mumbai, August 20: Microsoft on Monday confirmed that it would end support for across Microsoft 265 apps. The services of Internet Explorer 11 would be ended across Microsoft 265 apps by August 17, 2021. The company announced the decision to bid farewell to Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge Legacy services in a blog.

Apart from Internet Explorer, the company will also stop support for all of Microsoft’s online services such as Office 365, OneDrive, and Outlook. According to reports, the process to stop support to IE 11 will begin from November 30. Office 365 Rebranded As Microsoft 365 With New Features; Check Subscription Plans in India.

Microsoft said in the blog post said, “Customers have been using IE 11 since 2013 when the online environment was much less sophisticated than the landscape today.” It added, “"Since then, open web standards and newer browsers — like the new Microsoft Edge — have enabled better, more innovative online experiences.” he company also announced it would end support for the Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop app on March 9, 2021. After this date, the Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop app will not receive new security updates. Microsoft Adds Five More Indian Languages to Translator Tool.

"Apps and sites created for Microsoft Edge Legacy will continue to work in the new Microsoft Edge, but if a compatibility issue does arise, we have our App Assure promise to provide support," said Microsoft. The company also stated that new Microsoft 365 features would not be available or certain features may cease to work when accessing the app or service via IE 11.

