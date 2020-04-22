Office 365 Rebranded As Microsoft 365 With New Features; Check Subscription Plans in India

Microsoft 365 (Photo Credits: Microsoft)

American multinational technology company 'Microsoft' announced the rebranding of Office 365. Named as Microsoft 365, the service is brought to put back the existing Office 365 consumer plans & to bring few more features such as rich content, new formats, deeper AI integration & cloud-based experiences. Microsoft 365 comes with key features such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, PowerPoint Designer, Microsoft Editor, smart templates in Excel, ability to sync work calendar with a personal calendar in Outlook & more which are compatible on both desktop and mobile. Microsoft Adds Five More Indian Languages to Translator Tool.

The platform also includes 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage per user, 60 minutes of Skype calling via mobiles & landlines, advanced security features to protect users from viruses, phishing attempts & technical support. The company has rolled out all-new features of the rebranded version to Office 365 customers while Microsoft 365 Personal & Family subscriptions are available worldwide.

Microsoft has also decided to roll out a family safety app in upcoming months which will come with features like location sharing among family members. The AI Power Editor will be available in 20 languages, can be accessed in Word & Outlook.com.

The AI-powered PowerPoint Presenter in Microsoft 365 will help in correcting monotone pitch & refining speeches. The PowerPoint will also help users to transform the text into a timeline/auto generated slide layouts. The rebranded version of Office 365 will allow access to over 8,000 images, 175 loop videos from Getty Images along with 300 new fonts & 2800 new icons. Microsoft Surface Go 2 & Surface Book 3 Reportedly To Be Launched Soon.

Coming to Excel, the new data types, smart templates will give different options, less time-consuming way to interact with data & access to over 100 new data types powered by Wolfram Alpha. Coming to the pricing, Microsoft 365 Personal is Priced at Rs 420 per month while for the family of up to six, Microsoft's 365 Family plan will cost Rs 530 per month.