Motorola, the Lenovo owned company, officially launched its Moto E6i handset in Brazil. The smartphone is available for sale on the official Motorola Brazil website in two shades - Pink and Titanium. Key specifications include a 3,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras, a 6.1-inch screen & more. Motorola Moto E7 Power & Moto G30 Specifications Leaked Online.

Moto E6i (Photo Credits: Motorola Brazil)

Moto E61 sports a 6.1-inch Max Vision display and comes powered by an octa-core Unisoc Tiger SC9863A with 2Gb of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The budget phone gets a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP main shooter and a 2MP shooter. At the front, there is a 5MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Moto E6i (Photo Credits: Motorola Brazil)

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS/A-GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm headphone jack and a Micro-USB port for charging. The phone comes packed with a 3,000mAh battery with 10W charging support and runs on Android 10 Go Edition. Coming to the pricing, Moto E6i is priced at BRL 1,099 (approximately Rs 14,900) for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2021 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).