Motorola, the Lenovo owned smartphone maker is rumoured to launch Moto G10 and Moto G30 smartphones in the Indian market. Last week, the company launched both the budget handsets in Europe, and a report has claimed that now Motorola is gearing up to launch the same devices in India. According to a tipster, Moto G10 and Moto G30 will be launched in the first week of next month. However, the company has not revealed the launch date of its upcoming devices. Moto G30, G10 Phones Launched Globally; Check Features, Specifications & Other Details.

Moto G10 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

In terms of specifications, Moto G10 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The phone could be powered by a Snapdragon 460 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is likely to get a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 48MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there could be an 8MP selfie snapper. The device is said to be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Moto G30 (Photo Credits: Winfuture)

On the other hand, Moto G30 gets a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 might power the phone. Moto G30 is likely to feature a quad rear camera system with a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP super wide lens, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth camera. At the front, there might be a 13MP snapper. Both smartphones are expected to run on Android 11 OS. Coming to the pricing, Moto G10 starts at EUR 149 (Rs 13,111) whereas the Moto G30 base model is priced at EUR 179 (Rs 15,751). So we expect the India price of both smartphones to be somewhere around it.

