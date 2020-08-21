Motorola, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand is expected to launch a new smartphone in India. Likely to be launched in the upcoming weeks, the smartphone could be Moto G9 Plus. The company has already teased the phone by sharing a teaser video on its official Twitter account. The teaser video does not mention any launch date. However, the phone will be made available exclusively via Flipkart. Motorola Razr 5G Might Get 2,633mAh Battery With 18W Fast Charging Support: Report.

Get ready to experience performance that's not only super responsive but also, super smart! Unveiling soon. pic.twitter.com/mC3CfHCTxO — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 21, 2020

The teaser video of the new Moto smartphone majorly focuses on performance and camera. It also highlights a few of its design elements. If the market rumours are to be believed, it could be the Motorola G9 Plus that was leaked online yesterday.

The smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal the official name of the device. However, it has already teased several aspects of the device. We know that there will be a fingerprint scanner at the rear with Motorola logo in the centre.

Interestingly, the phone seems to have a similar button arrangement as that of the Motorola One Fusion+ smartphone. The company reportedly will also be offering a dedicated button for Google Assistant. Another interesting aspect is that the phone will get USB Type -C port hinting at a mid-range yet affordable smartphone.

Moto G9 Plus Smartphone Teased On Flipkart (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The company will soon launch the Moto G9 Plus as a successor to the Moto G8 Plus. We have already seen render images of the Moto G9 Plus, courtesy Evan Blass. The render pictures show the smartphone sporting a rectangular camera hump design with a 64MP main camera. It also revealed that the display will get a punch-hole cutout housing the selfie camera.

Going by the recent reports, the Moto G9 Plus will be backed by a 5000mAh battery supporting 15W fast charging. Under the hood, there could be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC. As the fact that the company employed Snapdragon 665 SoC on the Moro G8 Plus, Motorola could heavily rely on the 670 SoC for the G9 Plus.

