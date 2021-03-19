Motorola, the Lenovo owned smartphone maker, is rumoured to launch its Moto G20 device soon. Ahead of its launch, the handset has been spotted on the Geekbench and FCC websites that reveal its key specifications. As per the Geekbench listing, the upcoming phone can be seen with a model number XT2128 and will be introduced as a budget device. Moto G30 & Moto G10 Power With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India From Rs 9,999.

The phone is expected to come powered by an octa-core UNISOC T700 chipset with an ARM Mali-G52 GPU. The handset is likely to be offered with 4GB of RAM and will run on the Android 11 operating system. On the software front, the device can score around 1565 points and 4780 points in Geekbench's single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

In addition to the Geekbench listing, the phone has also been spotted on the Spanish Retail website with its price. The upcoming Moto G20 will cost EUR 148.07 in Spain and will be available in Breeze Blue shade. The FCC listing reveals that the phone could get connectivity options such as4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GNSS, NFC and FM Radio. The FCC listing unveils that the handset will come with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

