Mumbai, November 13: Motorola has launched its new Motorola Razr 40 Ultra with a new colour option called "Glacier Blue". Moto Razr 40 Ultra has been introduced in Viva Magenta and Infinite Black colours by the company in July. Many customers have preferred these two shades, but now they have a new colour option. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has been featured during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, having good discounts, festive offers, and EMI options.

Motorola introduced its Razr 40 Ultra series in July in India, and customers have preferred it due to its foldable design and premium features. The smartphone with new colour option features is available at attractive discounts, offers and cashback on exchanges. The device has the exact specifications and features as the other Razr 40 Ultra models with different colour options. iPhone Sale Declines in China As Local Chinese Smartphone Brands' Orders Increase: Reports.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Glacier Blue Specifications:

The new Glacier Blue-coloured Moto Razr 40 Ultra is available at a starting price of Rs 79,999 on Amazon. The device has 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, 165Hz pOLED display with 6.9-inch size, 3.6-inch pOLED secondary display, 32MP selfie camera, 3,800mAh 30W TurboPower charging, and Android 13 OS. It uses the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The primary camera on the device is 12MP with OIS support, and additional cameras include 12MP ultra-wide and macro. The battery also supports 5W wireless charging support. Threads New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Launches New Feature Allowing Users To Keep Their Posts off Instagram and Facebook Platforms.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Glacier Deals:

The device is available with up to 7,000 instant discount if bought using ICICI Credit Cards, and it is available at EMI option from Rs 3,879. The No Cost EMI option is available on Amazon Pay Later and many other credit car options. The device is only available in the 8GB+256GB variant, so you have no options. The device also offers features like USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.3, dual Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, Corning Gorilla Glass, IP52 rating, fingerprint reader, and others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2023 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).