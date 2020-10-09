Motorola, the Lenovo owned electronics company will be officially launching a new smart TV & appliances in the Indian market. The company has shared a poster of its upcoming TV via its official Twitter channel & has sent out launch invites for the virtual launch event. Motorola has partnered with the e-commerce giant to launch its new smart TV & the event will be streamed on Flipkart's official YouTube channel. Key details of the smart TV are unclear. The company will also launch a range of home appliances with the Motorola branding. Motorola Razr 5G Foldable Smartphone Launched in India at Rs 1.25 Lakh; Check Online Sale, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Motorola's upcoming smart TV is rumoured to be powered by MediaTek Helio MT9602 chipset & is expected to carry 4K resolution.

Be a part of the revolution! Join us at the Motorola TV & Smart Appliances launch event, streaming live on 9th October, 3PM @Flipkart #RevolutionaryNotOrdinary #IndiasBiggestSale #FlipkartBigBillionDays https://t.co/WSRYcVzCXK pic.twitter.com/2OE0W8gX76 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 8, 2020

Motorola currently has a 32-inch, a 43-inch, a 50-inch, a 55-inch, a 65-inch & a 75-inch screen smart TV models under its portfolio. The device might get up to 2GB of RAM, an ARM Mali GPU, HDMI 2.1, Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10+ support.

In addition to this, Motorola may introduce a refrigerator, an air conditioner & a washing machine. Pricing & other details of all products will be revealed during the launch event.

