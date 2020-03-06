Musician Grimes Confirms She is Carrying The Child of Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk and Grimes (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

San Francisco, March 6: Tesla CEO Elon Musk's musician girlfriend Claire Boucher -- better known by her stage name Grimes -- has confirmed she is carrying the child of Musk, expected in May. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she said Musk is the father of her child. Tesla Solar Roof May Soon Be Available Outside US.

"For a girl, it's sacrificing your body and your freedom. It's a pretty crazy sacrifice and only half of the population has to do it," she was quoted as saying. "I'm just like, I have sacrificed my power in this moment. I have, like, capitulated. And I have spent my whole life avoiding that situation. I have never capitulated to anything, so it was just a profound commitment," she said.

According to 31-year-old Grimes, it has been a "really profound" decision for her. The pair have been dating since 2018. Grimes recently revealed that she's due in early May. This is Grimes first child. Musk has five sons with his first wife, Justine.

"I do actually just really love my boyfriend," said Grimes.

In an earlier Instagram post, she wrote: "I feel like I was woefully ill prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be. It's been good too, but it makes working a lot harder". Last month, she confirmed on Instagram she was 25 weeks pregnant and struggling to "cope with working and having a baby".

Grimes also posted her topless photo on Twitter but the micro-blogging platform did not remove the post "presumably due to Twitter's more lax nudity policies". Musk was last spotted at the Game Awards in Los Angeles with his girlfriend where she performed her new song -- 4AEM.