New Delhi, February 28 : HONOR has globally launched its Magic5 Pro and Magic5 smartphones at the ongoing MWC 2023. Honor had announced about these two phone's availability in the global markets earlier this year.

The HONOR Magic5 and Magic5 Pro are premium devices with sleek and contemporary styling, stunning cameras and other premium features. Let’s take a closer look at these two latest smartphones. Xiaomi 13 Pro Flagship Smartphone Officially Unveiled in India; Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

HONOR Magic5 Pro and Magic5 – Specifications and Difference :

The HONOR Magic5 Pro and Magic5 both come powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Both the devices run on the MagicOS 7.1 based on latest Android 13 OS with special features. The duo pack in a 5100mAh battery empowered with HONOR’s 66W SuperCharge. MWC 2023: Motorola Rizr Concept Unveiled With Intriguing Rollable Display Mechanism; Find Key Details Here.

Now, let’s check the differences between the two siblings.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro sports a 6.81-inch 120Hz OLED Quad-curved floating, Super Dynamic vivid display. The handset offers a triple camera set-up that comprises of a 50MP primary lens teamed with 50MP Ultra-wide sensor and a 50MP Periscope Telephoto snapper. The camera setup comes with Falcon Camera algorithm and AI Motion Sensing Capture, which enables multiple shots within 1.5 seconds before and after the shutter button press. There’s also a dual front facing camera setup featuring a 12MP and a 3D Depth sensor.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro also supports max 50W Wireless SuperCharge and offers IP68 water and dust resistance, which are lacking in the vanilla version.

On the other hand, the HONOR Magic5 vanilla flaunts a 6.73-inch 120Hz OLED display. It also comes with a triple camera set-up at its rear that comprises of a 54MP primary snapper teamed with a 50MP Ultra Wide and a 32MP Telephoto sensors. The front facing selfie camera features a single 12MP lens.

