Ankur Raghav, the founder of the meme page, has thrived off of his ability to serve audiences a sense of joy and positivity through new and viral content every day.

The kind of success and the level of momentum certain industries and fields have attained in the last few years have been a sight to behold, looking at how the people behind them relentlessly hustled their way to the top and made waves with their work in their chosen niches. The world of social media has truly been a game-changer for many new talented beings and professionals, whose careers are standing on the foundation of these digital mediums but have thrived only because of their unique talents and the 'different' that they chose to offer audiences as influencers, content creators and professionals. Amongst these exceptional young talents, one name that buzzed really high was Ankur Raghav, the founder of the famous meme page Naughty World on Instagram.

Everything concerning any new topic of discussion has now become meme material for many creators. However, a few creators go even beyond this and create content that is not only sarcastic but also funny, witty and hilarious, all at the time filled with oodles of creativity. Ankur Raghav as one such creator, stands tall with his extraordinarily amazing meme page Naughty World that has been followed by nearly 10 million followers, including many prominent personalities and influencers as well, which is enough proof of the quality content they create with the right dose of entertainment served to audiences each day.

Founding it in 2016 and in just a few short years turning it into one of the most followed meme accounts on both Instagram and YouTube is something very few creators have been able to achieve, but Ankur Raghav's pure passion and a great intent to spread more smiles and laughter helped Naughty World receive massive name and recognition in no time. Naughty World tops the list of accounts in the game of creating viral content and taking the virality game to the next level.

Naughty World's YouTube channel is equally thriving, with lakhs of subscribers and counting. Ankur Raghav also dived deep into movie marketing for his quest to discover young talents and give them the right platforms and opportunities. Ankur Raghav produces videos and gives opportunities to these youngsters in the same as a way to display their talents. He is also looking forward to creating a strong team of in-house actors and directors and desires to invite more investors to fund his venture and take it to the next level.