Poco, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its Poco X3 Pro smartphone soon. Ahead of the launch, the device has been reportedly spotted on several certification websites including FCC, EEC, IMDA & TUV revealing its key specifications. As per the reports, the phone will come with 4G LTE connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi and NFC. As per reports, the smartphone has been listed on certification websites with a model number M2102J20SG. Poco X3 With Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India at Rs 16,999.

Poco X3 Pro is expected to be a more powerful version of the Poco X3 which was launched in September last year. The handset is rumoured to come powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. For optics, the device might come equipped with a 48MP quad rear camera setup.

On the other hand, Poco X3 phone flaunts a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, comes powered by Snapdragon 732G chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor, a 20MP front shooter and a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. As of now, nothing much is unknown about the Poco X3 Pro device, when launched, it will be introduced as the successor to the Poco X3 smartphone.

