New Delhi, January 3 : Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is all prepared to launch its new generation flagship smartphone – the OnePlus 11 in its home market on January 4, while the global launch is scheduled in February.

The OnePlus 11 premium smartphone’s full specifications have been already leaked online after it was listed on TENAA, recently. So let’s a look at the new upcoming highly speculated OnePlus phone, one final time before its actual market launch in China tomorrow. Redmi 12C Budget Smartphone Launched in China; Find Out Specs, Features and Price Details Here.

OnePlus 11 Flagship Smartphone – Full Specifications & Features :

As per the reports, the next-gen flagship model OnePlus 11 will be coming with a big 6.7-inch AMOLED Quad HD+ display with a screen resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz refresh rate. The under-display fingerprint scanner offers an additional layer of security as well.

The device will get powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which will be supported by 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB or 512GB of UFS 4.0 of internal storage options.

The OnePlus 11 will run on the latest Android 13 OS topped with OnePlus’ ColorOS 13 skin for the China-spec model, while the global-spec version will get the OxygenOS custom UI on top out-of-the-box.

When optics are concerned, the smartphone will be offering a triple primary camera at its rear, comprising of a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide snapper and a 32MP telephoto shooter to offer great shots. For selfies and video calling duties, there’s a 16MP camera onboard.

For protection and durability, the OnePlus 11 is said to be endowed with the Corning Gorilla Glass protection as well as an IP54 certification for water and dust resistance, which is a very handy feature indeed. The smartphone will draw its juice from a 5,000mAh battery pack with 100W fast charging support. Tecno Phantom X2 5G Launched in India, Check Out Specs, Features, Price and Availability Details Here.

The OnePlus 11’s pricing details as well availability date will be revealed tomorrow upon its official launch in China by the company. We expect it to launch in India in February alongside its other global market launch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2023 01:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).