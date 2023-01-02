New Delhi, January 2 : Chinese smartphone brand Tecno Mobile has launched the Phantom X2 5G, its most expensive handset in India. Being positioned as a higher mid-range phone, the Tecno Phantom X2 5G comes loaded with some serious specs including MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9000 SoC processor.

The Tecno Phantom X2 5G smartphone is hoping to impress the premium smartphone buyers with its premium specs sheet and interesting features and compete with much more expensive phones. Let's take a look at the new Tecno Phantom X2 5G smartphone.

Tecno Phantom X2 5G Smartphone – Specs & Features :

The Tecno Phantom X2 5G boats of a large 6.8-inch curved AMOLED, Full-HD+ premium display, display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The device has a triple rear camera setup with a primary 64MP sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide cam and a 2MP snapper. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32MP shooter.

The Tecno Phantom X2 5G gets powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 5G SoC chipset.

The processor gets backed by the 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM with RAM expansion option of up to 13GB of virtual RAM. There is 256GB of UFS3.1 internal storage that is non-expandable.

The smartphone runs on the Android 12 OS with HiOS 12.0 skin.

The Tecno Phantom X2 5G comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner for security with connectivity options including 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3.

The device draws power from a large 5160mAh battery pack with 45W charging support.

Price & Availability

The Tecno Phantom X2 5G is priced at Rs 39,999 for its single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. It is available in the colour options of Black and Moonlight silver. It is available for pre-book on Amazon, while it actually goes on sales from January 9 onwards.

Tecno Mobile has announced that that first 100 pre-bookings and 200 offline customers will be getting a free upgrade to the Phantom X3 smartphone, whenever the next-gen model is available in India.

