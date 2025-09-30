New Delhi, September 30: OnePlus is preparing to launch its next flagship, the OnePlus 15, in the coming weeks. The new model will be the first from the company to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The design will see a shift from the previous circular rear camera layout to a square module with curved edges. As per reports, the smartphone could first launch in China in October 2025, and the India release is expected to follow shortly after that.

The OnePlus 15 is expected to offer advanced specifications, which is said to feature an AMOLED display and a triple camera setup at the rear. The rear camera module will feature a pill-shaped design for two sensors, with separate cutouts for flash and an additional sensor. iQOO 15 Launch Soon, Tipped To Feature 7,000mAh Battery; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

As per a report of Hindustan Times, the smartphone may launch in China on October 27, 2025. OnePlus 15 price in India is tipped to start at around INR 70,000. OnePlus India has already started to tease the device on X (formerly Twitter) and said, "A force of nature. #OnePlus15 in Sand Storm. Coming soon."

OnePlus Launch Soon in India

A force of nature. #OnePlus15 in Sand Storm. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ML16CSMwvo — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 30, 2025

OnePlus Specifications and Features (Expected)

OnePlus 15 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. As per multiple reports, the device may come with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a triple 50MP camera setup, including a primary, ultrawide, and telephoto lens with up to 3x optical zoom. Vivo V60e Launch in India Likely Soon, Will Feature 200MP Primary Camera; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

It is likely to come with a 7,000mAh battery, and it is likely to support 120W fast charging. The device may run on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. The upcoming OnePlus 15 is likely to come with a 6.78-inch flat LTPO display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz and 1.5K resolution. The smartphone may also feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

