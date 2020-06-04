OnePlus 8 5G Smartphone’s Sale Today at 12PM via Amazon India & OnePlus.in

OnePlus 8 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The OnePlus 8 5G smartphone will officially go on sale at 12 pm IST, via Amazon India & OnePlus India website. Interested customers can get their hands on the smartphone with exciting offers such as Rs 2,000 discount on SBI Bank cards valid on EMI transaction as well, no-cost EMI through all major banks & more. Customers who pre-booked the mobile phone will be getting an additional Rs 1,000 cashback via Amazon Pay. OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphones’ India Sale Postponed.

Coming to specifications, the OnePlus 8 5G sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate & a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, the smartphone comes in Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow & Onyx Black shades. For photography, the OnePlus 8 5G comes equipped with a triple rear camera module featuring a 48MP primary camera, a 16MP Ultra-wide-angle lens & a 2MP macro shooter.

A gentle reminder to eat healthy and be on time for the OnePlus 8 5G sale at 12PM today.#ShotOnOnePlus pic.twitter.com/nkCnKiuCa5 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 4, 2020

At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies & attending video calls & the handset will be offered in three variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage & 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. In adddition to this, the smartphone also gets 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC Support. The handset is fuelled by a 4,300mAh battery with 30W warp charging facility. Coming to the pricing, the OnePlus 8 5G is priced at Rs 41,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, Rs 44,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage & Rs 49,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.