OnePlus 9 Series is all set to be launched in India on March 23, 2021. The company recently confirmed that it will also launch the OnePlus Watch alongside the OnePlus 9 Series. OnePlus 9 Series will comprise OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 and an affordable OnePlus 9R. Ahead of the launch, several specifications of both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro have been leaked online. Recently, new renders of both the devices have been surfaced online and leaked by a known tipster 'Ishan Agarwal'. OnePlus Watch Confirmed To Launch in India on March 23 Alongside OnePlus 9 Series.

As per the tipster, the OnePlus 9 phone will be made available in three colours - Stellar Black, Arctic Sky and Winter Mist. At the rear, there are three camera sensors placed vertically with an LED flash and an OnePlus logo in the middle of the back panel.

OnePlus 9 Series (Photo Credits: WinFuture)

Take it wide. Go up close. You get to do it all with the #OnePlus9Series. Click "Notify Me" now and stand a chance to win big: https://t.co/1emddh5FvZ pic.twitter.com/hUqpoVcZUG — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 15, 2021

The renders also reveal no antenna bands, which indicates that the OnePlus 9 device will come with a plastic frame. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Pro will be offered in Astral Black, Morning Mist and Pine Green. The device is speculated to come with a curved edge display and a back glass panel. The top-end variant of the OnePlus 9 Series will sport four cameras and the company has partnered with 'Hasselblad' to provide a next-level camera experience.

OnePlus 9 (Photo Credits: Ishan Agarwal)

OnePlus 9 Pro device is rumoured to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display whereas the OnePlus 9 phone could flaunt a 6.5-inch display screen. At the rear, the OnePlus 9 is expected to come with a 48MP main Sony IMX789 camera, a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor and a telephoto lens. The OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a quad rear camera system comprising a 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX766 shooter, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Previously leaked specifications of the OnePlus 9 Series includes Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Both phones are likely to be offered with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

