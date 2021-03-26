OnePlus 9 Series records 324 percent more pre-orders on the first day as compared to the OnePlus 8 Series. This piece of information has been revealed by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau on Twitter. However, he did not share the exact number of pre-orders that the OnePlus 9 Series have registered. As a reminder, OnePlus launched its flagship OnePlus 9 Series on March 23, 2021. OnePlus 9 Series comprises of OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro phones. It is important to note that only OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are currently available for pre-orders in China via the company's official website. OnePlus Reportedly Using an iPhone To Promote OnePlus 9 Series, Twitterati Troll the Phone Maker.

Lau Tweeted, "There's really just one thing I can say: thank you, to all our community, old and new."

There's really just one thing I can say: thank you, to all our community, old and new. pic.twitter.com/UPO5RdMf5d — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 26, 2021 OnePlus 9 Wintermist (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

The progress comes after the Chinese smartphone maker had claimed that the flagship OnePlus 9 series has received more than three million pre-bookings in China a few days before its launch. OnePlus 9 will be available for sale in Arctic Sky, Astral Black and Winter Mist colours whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro will be offered in Morning Mist, Pine Green and Stellar Black shades. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9R will be made available in Lake Blue and Carbon Black colours.

OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 8 (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

OnePlus 9 is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 54,999. OnePlus 9 Pro gets a starting price of Rs 64,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant whereas the 12GB + 256GB will be offered at Rs 69,999. OnePlus 9R is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 43,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model.

