New Delhi, May 30: The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is expected to launch in China later this year. As per a latest leak, the new device is said to launch in the July-August period in 2023. As per the same report, the smartphone is expected to offer a massive 100W fast charging support.

It is good to mention that the OnePlus Ace Pro was initially launched as the OnePlus 10T globally. Hence, the upcoming new OnePlus Ace 2 Pro might be unveiled as the OnePlus 11T internationally. Smartphone Launches in India in June 2023: From Motorola X40 to Nothing Phone (2), All the Interesting New Handsets Preparing To Launch Next Month.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro – Expected Specifications

As per the latest leaked report, the upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is expected to feature a premium 1.5K curved AMOLED display with extremely sleek bezels. It would offer a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 16MP selfie camera. The phone is likely to come braced with a large Vapour Cooling compartment for fast heat dissipation to offer smooth performance and unhindered multi-tasking capabilities. realme Revolutionising the Smartphone Industry With New Level of Innovations.

The handset is likely to get powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor backed with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The phone is expected to run on Android 13 OS topped with ColorOS 13 skin. There would be a 5,000mAh battery pack powering the handset with a USB Type-C charging port offering a massive 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging support, as per the reports.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2023 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).