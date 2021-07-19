OnePlus Nord 2 has been teased once again by the company on its official Instagram account. The new teaser reveals the design, camera system and rear panel of the smartphone. As per the new teaser, OnePlus Nord's design is pretty similar to the one which was leaked previously. The device can be seen with a triple rear camera module comprising two large sensors and one small sensor along with an LED flash. The new teaser also reveals a blue back panel with a OnePlus branding in the middle. OnePlus Nord 2 Smartphone’s Design Renders Emerge Online Ahead of Launch: Report.

As a reminder, Nord 2 will be introduced as the successor to the OnePlus Nord phone which was launched in the country last year. The handset is confirmed to be launched in India on July 22, 2021 at 7:30 pm IST.

Danger. Excitement. And a whole lot of Nord 2. Tune in on July 22 for OnePlus Nord: Part Deux, a riveting blockbuster product launch experience starring OnePlus Nord 2 5G. 7:30pm IST. Get Notified - https://t.co/gXhknbFnwe pic.twitter.com/61AUnN7BzJ — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 16, 2021

The device has been confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC which is an enhanced version of the Dimensity 1200 chipset.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OnePlus India (@oneplus_india)

It will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. For optics, the phone is tipped to come with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens with OIS, an ultra-wide-angle lens and a tertiary lens. Nord 2 will reportedly run on OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box. In a recent leak, the pricing of the OnePlus Nord 2 was leaked. The 8GB + 128GB variant is expected to be priced at Rs 31,999 whereas the 12GB + 256GB model is likely to cost Rs 34,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2021 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).