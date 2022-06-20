OnePlus is rumoured to launch the Nord 2T 5G smartphone in India soon. The handset was introduced in the global market last month, and now, the Chinese tech giant is planning to launch the smartphone in the country. Ahead of its launch, the price of the Nord 2T 5G has been leaked online by a tipster. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Key Specifications Leaked via AliExpress: Report.

According to the tipster, Nord 2T 5G could be priced at Rs 28,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 31,999. OnePlus is expected to offer a cashback of Rs 4,000 on the purchase of Nord 2T 5G using select bank cards. The Indian variant of the OnePlus Nord 2T is said to carry similar specifications as that of the global model.

The global model comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 32MP selfie lens, a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and more.

