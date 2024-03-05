New Delhi, March 5: OnePlus is set to expand its smartphone product with the anticipated launch of the OnePlus Ace 3V, which could arrive in India under the OnePlus Nord 5. The exact launch date of the OnePlus Ace 3V remains under wraps for now. The OnePlus Ace 3V is rumoured to be a mid-range smartphone.

As per a report of Editorji, OnePlus is set to launch, the OnePlus Ace 3V in China and the Ace 3V is expected to launch in India as the OnePlus Nord 5. This information comes amidst some leaks that have revealed key specifications of the upcoming smartphone from OnePlus. The leaked information suggests that the OnePlus Ace 3V might come with the latest and updated specifications. Samsung Galaxy A55 and Samsung Galaxy A35 Likely To Launch on March 11 in India: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Ace 3V Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OnePlus Ace 3V is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor. It is also expected that Ace 3V might be the first smartphone to feature this chipset. This processor is anticipated to deliver a good performance for speed and efficiency. The OnePlus Ace 3V is said to have a sleek and modern look with a centered punch-hole display and minimal bezels. The smartphone is also expected to feature an alert slider. The alert slider might be placed on the left side while the power button and volume rockers may be placed on the right side of the smartphone. Lava Blaze Curve 5G Launched With ‘MediaTek Dimensity 7050’ Processor in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

The OnePlus Ace 3V will likely to boast a 1.5K resolution AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display of Ace 3V is might deliver a smooth viewing experience. The smartphone is rumoured to include a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone will also likely to have 100W fast charging support. The OnePlus Ace 3V is speculated to feature a dual-rear camera setup with a circular LED flash. The camera module of the smartphone is expected to deliver improved photo capabilities.

