The recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone will go on sale tomorrow. The handset will be made available for online sale at 12 pm IST via Amazon.in and the official website. Interested customers can get an instant discount of Rs 1000 and up to 6 months of no-cost EMI via HDFC Bank Credit Cards, Credit Card EMI & Debit Card EMI. It is the second Nord device from the Chinese smartphone brand in India. The phone is called 'Core Edition' as it retains the core specifications of the original Nord that was launched in July 2020. OnePlus Nord N200 5G Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

The handset comes in three variants - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The base variant is priced at Rs 22,999 while the 8GB variant will retail at Rs 24,999. The top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs 27, 999. As for colours, the base 6GB model gets a single Charcoal Ink colour. While the 8GB +128GB variant sees two colour options - Blue Void and Charcoal Ink, the 8GB +256GB model gets all three shades - Blue Void, Charcoal Ink and Silver Ray.

OnePlus Nord Online Sale (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

As for specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate panel, 20:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ resolution. It is powered by Snapdragon 750G SoC, mated with Adreno 619 GPU. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Tomorrow the OnePlus Nord CE 5G goes on sale. So be ready. Who knows, it might just go a little faster than you’d expect. Hit Notify me right now for more updates - https://t.co/UMDC0LqdHk pic.twitter.com/CbBBgqUhXR — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 15, 2021

For photos and videos, there is a 64MP Sony IMX471 primary sensor assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP mono sensor. The front camera is a 16MP shooter housed under the punch-hole on the left side of the display. It runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11 out of the box. The mid-range phone is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with WarpCharge 30T Plus fast charging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2021 10:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).