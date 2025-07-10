New Delhi, July 10: Google is expanding the presence of its personal AI assistant, Gemini, which has now started rolling out to Wear OS smartwatches. It brings the AI-powered assistant for users to get support whenever they need it. Additionally, Google also highlighted the growing reach of its Circle to Search feature for devices around the world since its initial launch last year.

Since its launch, Circle to Search has allowed users to tap, highlight, or circle items on their screens to get instant information without switching apps. Google is now adding new capabilities to this feature and making it even more useful in everyday situations. These improvements will likely help users to explore details faster and receive faster AI-powered insights. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Flip 7 To Get Gemini Live Support Soon, Currently Rolled Out to Google’s Calendar, Maps, Tasks and Keep.

Circle To Search With AI Mode

In a blog post, Google said, “Today, we’re bringing advanced new capabilities to Circle to Search, making it even easier to explore information and get quick help precisely when you need it most.” Google has announced the introduction of an advanced AI search feature, the AI Mode in the Circle to Search function in India and US. The new feature will allow users to take advantage of advanced reasoning capabilities to investigate complex subjects and ask follow up questions based on their initial searches without switching between different apps.

To use this feature, long-press the home button or navigation bar, then circle, tap, or gesture on the item you wish to search for. When Google's systems identify that an AI response would be useful, an AI Overview will show up in your search results. Users can then scroll down and select “dive deeper with AI Mode” to ask additional questions and find relevant content across the web related to the search. Additonally, users can also access AI Mode through Google Lens, which is available in the Google app for Android and iOS devices.

Gemini AI Assistant on Wear OS Smart Watches

In a blog post, Google announced and said, "Gemini, your personal AI assistant from Google, begins rolling out to Wear OS watches, including those from Pixel, Samsung, OPPO, OnePlus and Xiaomi." Gemini on Wear OS allows users to communicate naturally with their smartwatch, as it understands speech patterns and responds quickly. The feature now enables your smartwatch to manage complex tasks that previously needed several steps on your phone. Apple Vision Pro 2nd-Gen Model May Launch Later This Year With M4 Chip, Improved Comfort and AI Features; Check Details.

Additionally, Gemini can connect with your Google services, like Gmail and Google Calendar. To use these features, users should enable the services in the Gemini app settings on the connected phone and provide the necessary permissions.

