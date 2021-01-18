Oppo A12 smartphone's price has been slashed by Rs 500 again. The budget device was launched in India in June last year with a starting price of Rs 9,990 for the base model. In November 2020, Oppo A12's price was permanently slashed to Rs 8,990. As per the reports, the smartphone has received another cut of Rs 500 and now available at Rs 8,490 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage. The high-end variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage is being sold at Rs 10,990. Oppo India Aims to Launch Six New 5G Devices in 2021.

Oppo A12 Budget Smartphone Launched (Photo Credits: Oppo Mobile)

In terms of specifications, Oppo A12 features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520x720 pixels. The device comes powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone sports a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP main camera and a 2MP secondary lens. At the front, there is a 5MP shooter for clicking selfies and video calls.

The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.1 operating system. The handset is being offered in two shades - Black and Blue and gets connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, a micro-USB port and a rear fingerprint sensor. Moreover, the phone packs a 4,320mAh battery.

