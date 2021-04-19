Oppo Mobile India today officially launched the Oppo A54 smartphone in India. The handset gets a starting price of Rs 13,490 for a 4GB + 64GB variant. The newly launched Oppo A54 is scheduled to go on sale tomorrow via Flipkart at noon. The handset comes in three variants - 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB & 6GB + 128GB. The main highlights of the phone are a 6.51-inch display with a punch-hole design, a side-facing fingerprint scanner, triple rear cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5000 mAh battery and more. Oppo A94 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC Launched.

Oppo will also announce the prices of the Oppo A74 smartphone in the country tomorrow. Coming back to the newly introduced Oppo A54, the phone will be made available with an instant discount of Rs 1000 on HDFC cards and credit card EMI transactions.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Oppo A54 sports a 6.51 inch IPS LCD display with a punch-hole housing a 16MP selfie camera. The display offers a refresh rate of 60Hz along with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.2 percent.

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset that is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

With a dynamic combination of great design and amazing features, this smartphone is truly an all-rounder. Loving these comments from @Smartprix about the all-new #OPPOF19. Grab yours at only ₹18,990.

For photos and videos, there is a 13MP triple rear camera assisted by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera is a 13MP shooter placed inside the punch-hole cutout, which is positioned at the left corner.

The upcoming Oppo A54 is backed by a huge 5000 mAh battery with 18W charging. As for prices, the 4GB + 128GB model costs Rs 14,490 whereas the bigger 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 15,990. It will be offered in three colours - Crystal Black, Starry Blue and Moonlight Gold.

